Heart, Joan Jett and Cheap Trick ready to rock Tampa

It’s officially titled the “Rock Hall Three for Hall.” Depending on your tastes, you might consider it a Heart concert, a Cheap Trick concert or a Joan Jett & the Blackhearts concert.
The three giants of classic rock are all members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and all came onto the scene in the ’70s, but in some ways they make an unlikely concert combination.
Heart has always been a mainstream rock band. Their early albums mixed folk and hard rock influences, and in the ’80s and ’90s they moved into highly polished Top 40 pop with such hits as “These Dreams” and “Never.”
Joan Jett started with the teenage girl band the Runaways, who were not respected in their time, but have become icons of punk music. After the Runaways broke up she hit the big time with a cover of “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll.” She’s had a lot of mainstream hits, including “Crimson and Clover,” “Bad Reputation” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” and is still known for tough music and uncompromising live performance.
Cheap Trick, led by pretty-boy singer Robin Zander and goofy-looking-boy guitarist Rick Nielsen, became the progenitors of power pop with their classic “Cheap Trick at Budokan” album and such singles as “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police” and “Surrender.”
There have been lineup changes over the years, but Heart still features Ann and Nancy Wilson; Cheap Trick still includes Zander, Nielsen and bassist Tom Peterssson from the classic lineup; and Joan Jett is still Joan Jett.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. $26.45-$76.45 plus service charge. 813-740-2446, livenation.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
