Concerts: Sept. 21-28

Manatee
Classical
Sept. 22: SCF Music “Very Venezuelan”: Alfonso Lopez, violin and Michelle Tabor, piano, 7:30 p.m., Neel Peforming Arts Center; $4-$8.
Nov. 11: Sarasota Concert Association: Hein Jung, soprano, Grigorios Zamparas, piano, noon, Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch; no charge.
Oct. 7: Bradenton Symphony Orchestra, debut concert, 8 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $5-$15.
Oct. 4: SCF Music “Coming to America”: Felicia Brunelle, violin, Fred Gratta, cello and Cheryl Tschanz, piano, 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $4-$8.
Oct. 6: SCF Fall Festival of Music, 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $4-$8.
Oct. 7: Bradenton Symphony Orchestra: “Surprise!” 8 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $5-$15.
Nov. 17: SCF Symphonic Band: “The Killer B’s: Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, and Bernstein,” 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $4-$8.
Christian rock/blues
Oct. 1: Matt Walden: “The Hometown Show,” 7:30 p.m., The Loft at the Church at Bradenton, 2520 43rd St. W., Bradenton; $10 and up. General admission and VIP tickets are available at MattWaldenMusic.com.
Holiday
Dec. 2: SCF Choirs and Bradenton Symphony Orchestra: “Handel’s Messiah,” 8 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $5-$15.
Dec. 8: SCF Holiday Chamber Music Program, 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $4-$8.
Dec. 10: Manatee Community Concert Band Holiday Pops Cabaret, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 3100 26th St. W., Bradenton; free will donation.
Dec. 12: The Qol Quartet, a Holiday Show, 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $20.
Pops
Nov. 5: Manatee Community Concert Band: “Let Freedom Ring,” 7:30 p.m. Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton; free will donation.
Nov. 14: Tribute to America’s Veterans, 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $15 and up.
Rock Blues
Dec. 2-4 Annual Bradenton Blues Festival: Slam Allen, Mark Hummer and Golden Lone Star Revue, Jason Ricci, Victor Wainwright and the Wildroots, Larry McCray, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, Ilana Katz Katz, Damon Fowler, Ari and the Alibis, Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones, 6:45-6-9 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 4, Riverwalk, Bradenton; $10-$25.
Sarasota
Choral
Nov. 6: Gloria Musicae: “Viva Espana!” 4 p.m., Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Ave., Sarasota; $15 and up.
Classical
Oct. 1: New Music New College: Kathleen Supové, Jennifer Choi, and James Moore, 8 p.m., New College of Florida; $15.
Oct. 9: Artist Series Concerts: “Piano Grand!” 3 p.m., Sarasota Opera House; $45.
Oct. 16: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Quintessential Quintets,” 4 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Oct. 27: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Beautiful Brass,” 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Oct. 29-30: Artist Series Concerts: Ying Quartet with Bharat Chandra “Mozart and Brahms,” 7:30 p.m., Historic Asolo Theater; $45.
Nov. 4-6: Sarasota Orchestra, Master Works: “The Music Rite,” 8 p.m. Nov. 4-5, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Nov. 5: Da Capo Chamber Players: “Pierrot Lunaire,” 8 p.m., Club Sudakoff, New College of Florida; $15.
Nov. 9: Sarasota Concert Association: Hein Jung, soprano, Grigorios Zamparas, piano, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; no charge.
Nov. 10: Artist Series Concerts: “Viva l’Opera - lunch, look and listen,” 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Michael’s On East Ballroom, 1212 S. East Ave.; $45.
Nov. 17: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Poignant Piano,” 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Dec. 2-4: Sarasota Orchestra, Master Works: “The New World,” 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Country
Oct. 28: Mary Chapin Carpenter, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Folk
Oct. 15: Celtic Thunder, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
Holiday
Nov. 13: Tribute to America’s Veterans, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center; $15 and up.
Nov. 18: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Nov. 25: Dave Koz Christmas Tour 2016, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $26 and up.
Nov. 27: Melissa Etheridge’s Holiday Trio, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Nov. 29: Jim Brickman’s Comfort and Joy Holiday Tour, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
Dec. 7-10: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes: “Sleigh Ride,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 9, 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 8 p.m. Dec. 12; $38.
Dec. 10: Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Celebration Tour, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $51 and up.
Dec. 18: The Qol Quartet, a Holiday Show, 3 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center; $20.
Jazz
Sept. 25: Diego Figueiredo, 7:30 p.m., Fogartyville; $15-$20.
Modern Classical
Sept. 22: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Music of Our Time I,” 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Sept. 25: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Music of Our Time II,” 4 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Oldies
Oct. 22: Doo Wop Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $35 and up.
Nov. 19: Decades Rewind, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $37.50 and up.
Popular
Oct. 19-22: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes: “Breaking Bad,” 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and 21, 7 p.m. Oct 20, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Holley Hall; $38.
Pops
Nov. 12-13: Artists Series Concerts: “Croon, When a Whisper Became a Song,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Historic Asolo Theater; $45.
Rock/blues
Sept. 23: Friday Fest: Dr. Dave Band, 5-9 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; no charge.
Sept. 30: Yaya Diamond, 8 p.m., Beach Club Siesta Key, 5151 Ocean Ave., Siesta Key; $5.
Oct. 31: ZZ Top, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; SOLD OUT.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Christian
Nov. 29: King & Country and Lauren Daigle “A for King and Country Christmas,” 7 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $25 and up.
Classical
Oct. 21: The Florida Orchestra: “Jeremy Denk plays Ravel,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Nov. 3: Joshua Bell, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $45 and up.
Country
Sept. 23: Toby Keith, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $20 and up.
Oct. 2: Kinky Friedman, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., The Craftman House, 2955 Central Ave., St. Petersburg; $30.
Nov. 16: Carrie Underwood, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena, Tampa; $46.25 and up.
Nov. 19: Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $25 and up.
Nov. 26: Dolly Parton, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $45.75 and up.
Folk
Oct. 1: And Evening with Christie Lenée, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $27.50 and up.
Oct. 17: Kim Richey, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50.
Nov. 12: Greg West, 5:45 p.m., Straz Center; no charge.
Nov. 14: Joe Pug, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
Hip-hop
Oct. 27: Ricky, Julian and Bubbles: “Trailer Park Boys’ Still Drunk, High and Unemployed Tour,” 7:30 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $34.50 and up.
Dec. 6: Lauryn Hill, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $61.50 and up.
Holiday
Nov. 29: Windham Hill Winter Solstice with Liz Story, Barbara Higbie and Sean Harkness, 7:30 p.m. The Mahaffey; $29 and up.
Dec. 1: Melissa Etheridge’s Holiday Trio, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49.50.
Dec. 3: Master Chorale of Tampa Bay, “Making Spirits Bright,” 3 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $20.
Instrumental
Nov. 5: Simply Three, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $32.50 and up.
Latin
Nov. 27: The Havana Cuba All-Stars, 4 p.m., Straz Center; $25.
Motown
Oct. 28: The Florida Orchestra: “Ray Charles, Motown and Beyond,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75.
Oldies
Oct. 14: Decades Rewind, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $35 and up.
Pops
Oct. 17: The President’s Own United States Marine Band, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; no charge.
Rap
Oct. 1: Prophets of Rage: Make America Rage Again Tour, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $25 and up.
Rock/blues
Sept. 22: Heart, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts 6:30 p.m. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $15 and up.
Sept. 22: The Purple Experience, Prince tribute group, 8 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $32 and up.
Sept. 22: Heart, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Cheap Trick, 6:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $15 and up.
Sept. 24: Govt Mule, 8 p.m., Jannus Landing Courtyard; $31.50.
Sept. 30: Black Uhuru, 7 p.m. District 3, Tampa; $19.95.
Oct. 2: “Make America Rock Again” Festival, 6 p.m., The Cuban Club, Ybor City; $15 and up.
Oct. 21: Robert McDuffie and Fifth House Ensemble, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49 and up.
Oct. 23: Jeffrey Osborne and Gerald Albright, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $30 and up.
Nov. 2: Stevie Nicks, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $45.75 and up.
Nov. 13: Streelight Manifesto, 5 p.m., Jannus Live; $23.75.
Nov. 15: Pet Shop Boys “Super” North American Tour, 8:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49.50 and up.
Nov. 16: Drive-By Truckers, 7:30 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $34.50 and up.
Dec. 9: Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown, 6 p.m., Amalie Arena; $65 and up.
