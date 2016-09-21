Bradenton barkeeps compete in annual Bar Wars contest

Monday Night Football is going to have to take a backseat to an even more exciting competition for one week.
On Monday evening, bartenders from seven Bradenton-area bars will vie for honors in the third annual Bar Wars competition. It’s scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m., which means it’s going head-to-head against the football game, so you’re going to have to pick one.
It promises to be the biggest event in Bar Wars history. The first Bar Wars featured just four bars, and last year six bars took part. Each of the participating bars sends a team of four bartenders.
Actually, since Bar Wars is happening at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub, the football game will likely be on the TV, so you can glance up at the score while you’re watching bartenders compete in events called Best Cocktail, Tricycle Race and Obstacle Course. The tricycle race is new this year, replacing last year’s cooler-stacking contest.
The bars who will send their best bartenders to this year’s Bar Wars are reining champions Cork’s Cigar Bar, Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, Fan-atics Sports Bar & Grille, R.J. Gators Florida Sea Grill & Bar, Swordfish Grill and Island Time Bar & Grill. Of course, bartenders from Clancy’s will compete as well.
A panel of three judges — Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston, Bradenton Herald features editor Jana Morreale and Sarasota Herald Tribune Ticket editor Wade Tatangelo —will decide the winner of the Best Cocktail contest.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 5, Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Free. 941-794-2489, clancysirishsportspub.com.
