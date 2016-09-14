Tuesday's Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The NCAA's decision to pull seven championships out of North Carolina ratchets up the pressure on this college sports-crazy state to repeal its law on bathroom use by transgender people.
Unlike the recent one-time cancellations by the NBA and various rock stars, the move by college sports' governing body could make moderate and conservative voters question whether the price tag for the law has finally become too high.
Economic development officials said the effect of the NCAA's action goes well beyond the projected $20 million in lost revenue from the cancellation of the 2016-17 basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis, lacrosse and golf events.
The law passed in March requires transgender people to use restrooms in schools and state government buildings that correspond to the gender on their birth certificate. It also excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide antidiscrimination protections.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Notre Dame police department's powers make it subject to the same public records law other police agencies must follow, an attorney for ESPN told Indiana's highest court in arguing that the school should release records of student-athletes' run-ins with the law.
ESPN attorney Maggie Smith said Indiana's law applies to "any agency that is engaged in the investigation, apprehension, arrest or prosecution" of individuals.
ESPN sued Notre Dame in January 2015, asking a trial court to order the school to release campus police records detailing allegations against student-athletes. That St. Joseph County court ruled in Notre Dame's favor three months later, finding that Indiana's private schools aren't subject to its open records law.
ESPN appealed and the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned the trial court's decision in March, saying the department is subject to the records law because it has legal authority from the state to make arrests and has jurisdiction outside of the South Bend campus. The high court took the case on appeal.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A magistrate issued an arrest warrant for a North Carolina football player accused of sexual battery and assault on a female student in February.
The warrant charges Allen Artis, a 21-year-old junior linebacker From Marietta, Georgia, with two misdemeanors and says he had sex with the woman against her will when he "should have reasonably known that the other person was mentally incapacitated and physically helpless."
The woman, Delaney Robinson, said she had become intoxicated after being out with friends and was unable to consent.
The Associated Press typically doesn't identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Robinson held a news conference, saying she filed for the misdemeanor charges after police and prosecutors indicated there wasn't enough evidence to pursue felony charges.
GYMNASTICS
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A doctor accused of sexual abuse by two gymnasts — including a former U.S. Olympian — was investigated by Michigan State University authorities in 2014 over a another allegation of misconduct, but the school found no violation of its policy.
School spokesman Kent Cassella said Tuesday that local prosecutors did not file charges two years ago following an investigation by MSU police.
The revelation of a complaint by the Michigan State graduate comes after two gymnasts, including a member of the 2000 U.S. women's Olympic team, said they were sexually abused as teenagers by Larry Nassar, a former longtime doctor for USA Gymnastics.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — Vin Scully says the last ballgame he will broadcast is the Los Angeles Dodgers' regular-season finale — regardless of whether they reach the playoffs.
The 88-year-old announcer tells the Los Angeles Times his Hall of Fame career will end Oct. 2 in San Francisco. Scully had already said this will be his final season in the booth after 67 years, but until Tuesday had not announced whether he planned to call any potential postseason games on radio.
Scully says if he stayed on the air, he would be "saying goodbye like in grand opera, where you say goodbye 12 different times."
His decision was not a surprise to the team, Dodgers spokesman Joe Jareck says.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Al-Jazeera America is asking a judge to dismiss defamation lawsuits filed by two Major League Baseball players over statements made in the broadcaster's documentary about performance-enhancing drugs in sports.
Lawyers for the news organization and for Ryan Zimmerman of the Washington Nationals and Ryan Howard of the Philadelphia Phillies appeared in U.S. District Court in Washington. The suits, which were consolidated into one, refer to the documentary "The Dark Side: Secrets of Sports Doping," broadcast by Al-Jazeera America in December 2015.
The suit alleges a pharmacist who appeared in the documentary made false statements when he said Zimmerman and Howard took banned performance-enhancing drugs.
Major League Baseball investigated the allegations and said it found no violations of its drug agreement.
After more than two hours of arguments Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said she would issue a written ruling on whether the case should be dismissed. But she did not say when she would rule.
OLYMPICS
GENEVA (AP) — Russian hackers have been blamed for breaking into a World Anti-Doping Agency database and posting confidential medical data of some American athletes online.
WADA said the attack — which targeted some female members of the United States team which competed at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics — was carried out by a "Russian cyber espionage group" called Fancy Bears.
The hackers revealed records of "Therapeutic Use Exemptions" (TUEs) which allow athletes to use substances that are banned unless there is a verified medical need.
WADA previously warned of cyberattacks after investigators it appointed published reports into Russian state-sponsored doping.
