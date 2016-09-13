Cost of Lollapalooza cleanup at Chicago park nearly doubles

The cost of cleaning up Chicago's Grant Park after this summer's Lollapalooza music festival nearly doubled compared with last year, reaching $453,000.
The tab is picked up by the organizers, not taxpayers.
The festival was lengthened from three to four days this year to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Grant Park Conservancy President Bob O'Neill tells WBBM-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2cq1hwp ) that the extra day boosted the crowd to 400,000 people, compared with 300,000 last year.
O'Neill says the bigger crowd and an especially rainy August made it harder to restore grass on the fields.
He says the music festival and the yearly park restoration are one of the reasons Grant Park is "so beautiful now more than ever."
