Collateral Beauty

When a successful New York ad executive (Will Smith) suffers a personal tragedy and retreats from life, his friends devise a drastic plan to reach him before he loses everything. Pushing him to the very edge, they force him to confront the truth in surprising and profoundly human ways. This thought-provoking drama explores how even the deepest loss can reveal moments of beauty, and how the constants of love, time and death interlock in a life fully lived.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The first full-length trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped during NBC's primetime Olympic coverage. The first standalone Star Wars film, starring Felicity Jones, opens in theaters December 16, 2016.

Pokémon Go players explain how to play

The new app Pokémon Go is attracting people all over the nation, including Raleigh, North Carolina residents. Some players were gathered in Nash Square in downtown Raleigh on the morning of July 11, and explained how to play the game.

