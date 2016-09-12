The Dressmaker

A glamorous, worldly dressmaker returns to her small Australian hometown to seek the truth behind her notorious reputation. This dark and quirky comedy stars Academy Award winner KATE WINSLET as Tilly Dunnage, who cares for her eccentric mother (Academy Award nominee JUDY DAVIS), schemes with the local sergeant (HUGO WEAVING) who has secrets of his own, and falls for local farmer Teddy (LIAM HEMSWORTH). As she starts to unravel her scandalous past, she transforms the town’s women with her exquisite creations. Armed with only her sewing machine and haute couture style, Tilly shows she is a force to be reckoned with and that revenge never goes out of style. It will be released Sept. 23.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The first full-length trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped during NBC's primetime Olympic coverage. The first standalone Star Wars film, starring Felicity Jones, opens in theaters December 16, 2016.

Pokémon Go players explain how to play

The new app Pokémon Go is attracting people all over the nation, including Raleigh, North Carolina residents. Some players were gathered in Nash Square in downtown Raleigh on the morning of July 11, and explained how to play the game.

