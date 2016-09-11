Entertainment

September 11, 2016 9:52 PM

Bendable wins Beverly J Lewis Stakes at Los Alamitos

Bendable led all the way to win the $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths Sunday at Los Alamitos, giving Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith a sweep of the weekend stakes races.

The Associated Press
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif.

Bendable led all the way to win the $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths Sunday at Los Alamitos, giving Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith a sweep of the weekend stakes races.

Bendable ran six furlongs in 1:08.84 and paid $9 and $2.40 as the 7-2 second choice.

Enola Gay, the 1-5 favorite, returned $2.10. Everqueen was another 3 1/4 lengths back in third. There was no show wagering because of the five-horse field.

The victory, worth $45,000, increased Bendable's career earnings to $127,000, with three wins in four starts for Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella.

Smith won the $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes with Soi Phet on Saturday.

Jockey Stewart Elliott rode three winners on the card.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

NASA celebrates Star Trek's 50th anniversary

View more video

Entertainment Videos