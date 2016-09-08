NASA celebrates Star Trek's 50th anniversary

In recognition of Star Trek’s 50th anniversary NASA wished the entire Star Trek family a happy anniversary.
NASA.gov

Entertainment

Pokémon Go players explain how to play

The new app Pokémon Go is attracting people all over the nation, including Raleigh, North Carolina residents. Some players were gathered in Nash Square in downtown Raleigh on the morning of July 11, and explained how to play the game.

Entertainment Videos