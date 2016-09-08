NASA celebrates Star Trek's 50th anniversary

The new app Pokémon Go is attracting people all over the nation, including Raleigh, North Carolina residents. Some players were gathered in Nash Square in downtown Raleigh on the morning of July 11, and explained how to play the game.
In this Finding Nemo spin-off movie, the friendly-but-forgetful blue tang fish Dory reunites with her loved ones, and everyone learns a few things about the real meaning of family along the way. Here, we learn about Dory's connection to California. The movie opens June 17.
Jeff Sochko worked for the lighting crew that accentuated Prince’s music for his 1980s tour in support of the “Purple Rain” album. He recalls the superstar's 'no drugs' clause for the tour and the purple tambourines he used to have handed out to the crowd.