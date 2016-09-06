Lonestar to headline Gulf Coast Rhythm & Ribs Music Fest

Lonestar, the multi-platinum selling country band behind such hits as “No News,” “Come Crying to Me” and “Amazed,” will headline this year’s Gulf Coast Rhythm & Ribs Music Fest.
The festival, set for Oct. 14-16, is in a new location this year — the parking lot of DeSoto Square mall. Lonestar is scheduled to play at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 15.
Also scheduled to perform during this year’s 10th annual festival are Grammy-nominated R&B singer Jaheim, country artist Josh Thompson, R&B singer Kelly Price, and area acts Jah Movement (reggae/calypso), Soul Circus Cowboys (country), Kim Betts & Gamble Creek (country) and NuJazz (jazz & Motown) and more. Tickets are on sale now at gulfcoastribfest.com. General admission tickets are $10. Multi-day passes and VIP packages are also available.
