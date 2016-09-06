Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders to perform in Tampa

The Pretenders can fill arenas on their own. On Nov. 2, they’ll be the opening act at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
Chrissie Hynde and her fellow travelers are touring with Stevie Nicks on the just-announced 24 Karat Gold Tour. The tour gets going Oct. 25 and comes to Tampa the following Wednesday.
Nicks, of course, became a mega-star as one of three singer-songwriters in Fleetwood Mac. Among her best-known songs with the Mac are “Rhiannon” and “Dreams.” She also maintained a hugely successful solo career, with such hits as “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stand Back.”
The Pretenders have had a long, consistent career since their debut album in 1980. The band’s lineup has been fluid, and Hynde is the only member who’s been in the band since the beginning, but original drummer Martin Chambers is a Pretender again. Their hits include “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang” and “Don’t Get Me Wrong.”
Both Nicks and the Pretenders are known for great live shows.
Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 12. They’ll run you $45.75, $65.75, $85.75 or $146.25, plus service charges. Call 813-301-2500 or go to amaliearena.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
