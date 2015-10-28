FIND A SUBSCRIPTION THAT SUITS YOU
Compare the features of our subscription plans below.
|DIGITAL ACCESS
|DIGITAL ACCESS
& SUNDAY HOME DELIVERY
|DIGITAL ACCESS
& 7 DAY HOME DELIVERY
|Prize-winning
investigative
reporting
|24/7 breaking news
on app and
bradenton.com
|News app built
for iPhone, iPad
and Android
|Digital newspaper
replica edition optimized
for your tablet
or desktop computer
|Insider access to
rewards, offers,
giveaways, events
and more
|Delivery of the
newspaper to your
home or business
|Access to special
Sunday coupon section
|$0.50/week
(4 Week Trial)
|$1.64/week
(Billed every four weeks)
|$3.96/week
(Billed every four weeks)