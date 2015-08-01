About the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com

Bradenton Herald
1111 Third Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Main Phone: 941-748-0411
The Paper
The hometown newspaper of Manatee County since 1922. The Bradenton Herald has mirrored its community's growth -- from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradenton to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination -- without losing its small-town charm.
The Bradenton Herald competes with three other daily newspapers by offering the best local report available, from breaking news to education coverage and neighborly good news.
Mission Statement: We will be the region's leading media company, providing the best source of local news and information -- in print, online, electronically and mobile.
Market: Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Herald has prospered in Manatee County, which more than 375,000 people now call home and is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. The Bradenton Herald has expanded its involvement in community activities to sponsor hundreds of events every year.
Key Executives
Darren Haimer, General Manager & VP of Advertising
Joan Krauter, Vice President & Executive Editor
Craig Skinner, Audience Logistics Coordinator
Tim Whitley, Chief Financial Officer
Jacqueline Middlemus, Human Resources Manager
Location: Located on Florida's Southwest Coast, just south of Tampa Bay, Florida's Gulf Islands of Anna Maria and Longboat Key and the Greater Bradenton Area are bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and are easily accessible by automobile as well as two major international airports. As one of Florida's beautiful Suncoast communities, Manatee County offers a high quality of life for retirees and families. Bradenton has year-round sunshine, a warm tropical climate and water temperatures averaging in the 80s.
Circulation Area: Home delivery covers all of Manatee County, a portion of Hillsborough County and northern Sarasota County. The area is bordered by the Gulf of Mexico on the west and the Manatee/Hardee county line I-75 on the east. Site: Located in downtown Bradenton
Newspaper Website: www.Bradenton.com
Average Monthly Page Views/Unique Visitors:
- 4.2 million page views
- 1.5 million unique visitors
Community Involvement: The Golden Herald Awards Program, an academic sponsorship, was established by the Bradenton Herald in 1978 to recognize outstanding high school seniors in Manatee County for exemplary service to their schools and community.
General Hiring Contact: Human Resources Manager Jacqueline Middlemus: 941-708-7733; fax 941-745-7063; e-mail jmiddlemus@bradenton.com; Bradenton Herald, P.O. Box 921, Bradenton, FL 34206
Recent Issues of the Newspaper: The Bradenton Herald's customer service department at 1-800-748-6666.
Comments