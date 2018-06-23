Babies separated from parents are in immigrant shelters near Miami, lawmaker says

At least 10 babies and toddlers taken away from their parents after crossing the the U.S.-Mexico border are being housed in "tender-age shelters" near Miami, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz told the Miami Herald on Saturday.

The Florida lawmaker said the children — whose ages range from newborns to 5 — are being sheltered at His House Children’s Home near Miami Gardens and Catholic Charities' Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children’s Village in Cutler Bay, formerly known as Boys Town.

These facilities are also housing about 88 separated children ages 6 to 12, she said.

When the Democratic congressman, who repesents parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, provided the Miami Herald with these figures, she cited a document given to her by federal officials.

Mark Weber, spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, could not immediately confirm the figures provided by Wasserman Schultz. He described "tender-age" shelters as facilities for youths 12 and younger.

"These are specialized facilities, licensed by the state, that are fully capable of taking care of very young children," he said.

Mary Ross Agosta, spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Miami, confirmed Saturday that the Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children’s Village in Cutler Bay, operated by Catholic Charities, is sheltering young children separated from their parents at the border. The facility first opened in 1958 to house Pedro Pan children from Cuba as part of an operation where unaccompanied Cuban minors were flown to the U.S. from the island in a mass exodus.

"I cannot confirm the exact age of the children, but I do know that we do have children who are younger that we normally have. We normally take in children who are past the age of 10," she said. "I do know that we have children who are younger than that, quite a bit younger than 10."

Agosta said the facility is filled to capacity with 81 children. She did not know how many of the children came in recently because of the border separations.

The outside of Catholic Charities' Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children's Village, formerly known as Boys Town, in Cutler Bay, June 21, 2019. A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Miami confirmed Saturday that the facility is sheltering young children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Jacob Sweet jsweet@miamiherald.com

Following Wasserman Schultz's tour of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Saturday, which houses children ages 13 to 17, Wasserman Schultz criticized the Trump administration’s apparent lack of clear instruction on how to reunify the more than 2,300 children separated from their parents at the U.S. border since Trump’s so-called “zero-tolerance” policy was enacted in April.





She said these three facilities, all located in Miami-Dade County, appear to be the only ones in Florida currently housing separated children.

There are 70 separated immigrant kids at the Homestead shelter, 125 at His House and 70 at Boys Town, she said.

Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell said on Saturday afternoon she did not know the number of separated youths who have been brought to Boys Town, nor their ages. Despite attempts by her and the city administration to visit the shelter and get more details about who was being housed there, she said she has been left in the dark.

"I'm disturbed about that fact that I was not informed," she said.