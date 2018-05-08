Miami cop who kicked at head of handcuffed suspect charged with assault

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged the Miami police officer who kicked at a handcuffed suspect lying on the ground, an incident captured on bystander video that caused outrage among city leaders and social activists.

Officer Mario Figueroa was charged with misdemeanor assault.

He was not charged with battery because investigators do not believe his foot actually made contact with the head of David Suazo, 31, who had been corralled by another officer after a foot chase in Overtown last week. Police body camera footage released Tuesday showed Suazo, laying on a hospital floor after complaining of chest pains after his arrest, mocking Figueroa for missing him.

“Missed on the kick. Learn how to aim my boy,” Suazo said.

Figueroa replied: "If I wanted to kick you, you know, I would have kicked you right."

"If you wanted to, you'd got your ass shot," Suazo replied.

Even though Suazo had been on the ground in handcuffs, Figueroa insisted to the man he had to deliver the faux kick. "Me pretending to kick you got you to comply," the officer said at the hospital, according to the footage.

The video emerged as the Miami Police Department remains under federal supervision stemming from a series of shootings of black men several years ago — and comes against the backdrop of increased national scrutiny on police use of force.

City leaders reacted with outrage to the video of a Hispanic officer seemingly attacking a handcuffed black man.

Commissioner Keon Hardemon, whose district includes Overtown, called Figueroa's kick "disgusting and cowardly," while Mayor Francis Suarez said he wants to empower the police chief with the ability to fire officers quicker.

As for Suazo, he remains in jail for a host of felony charges. He had been on probation for burglary with assault when he was arrested.

David Suazo Miami-Dade Corrections

It was last week that police say Suazo crashed a stolen Jeep Cherokee, then took off running from an officer through the Culmer apartment complex. He eventually surrendered and laid down belly-first on the grass, as an officer handcuffed him with his hands behind his back.





The video showed Figueroa rushing into the frame, kicking with such force that he nearly fell. The angle of the video does not show whether Figueroa's foot connected.

The 51-second clip was shot by a neighbor who posted it to Facebook.

In Florida, where the law gives officers wide latitude to use force to defend themselves or others, criminal charges against cops for on-duty confrontations are rare. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has been criticized for failing to charge any officers for on-duty fatal shootings in more than two decades.

Last year, her office charged a North Miami officer who shot and wounded a behavioral therapist who was lying on his back on the ground, his hands up in the air, begging officers not to shoot — a confrontation partly captured on video from a bystander. The officer, Jonathan Aledda, has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

“Officer Mario Figueroa can have no excuse for the alleged actions seen on the initial videotape,” Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “This community demands respect for all individuals taken into custody. Any evidence of abuse, which is also evidence of a crime, will assist us in going forward with this case.”

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said the department is in process of firing Figueroa.

" The Miami Police Department would like to assure the community that it will not tolerate any transgressions against the badge its officers are meant to wear with honor, and remains committed to maintaining the highest possible standards of ethics, transparency, and accountability," he said in a prepared statement.